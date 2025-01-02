San Antonio is offering free locations for live Christmas tree recycling. Here’s the list Four locations available for drop-off from Jan. 3 to 14 Christmas tree recycling SAN ANTONIO – The Christmas season is over, and if you have trees you want to get rid of, the City of San Antonio offers a free service to help you do so. The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management (SWMD) announced four free drop-off locations for live, undecorated Christmas trees from Jan. 3 to 14.
Trees for drop-off must not have any decorations and be loose and unbagged, the SWMD said.
Smaller live trees may also be placed in the green organic carts during normal weekly collection.
The drop-off locations are:
Culebra Drop-Off Center - 7030 Culebra Road, 78238, Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon Frio City Road Drop-Off Center - 1531 Frio City Road, 78226, Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon Rigsby Road Bulky Drop-Off Center - 2755 Rigsby Road, 78222, Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon Bitters Brush Recycling Center - 1800 Wurzbach Pkwy, 78216, Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the statement, free mulch from the collected trees will be available to pick up from the Bitters Brush Recycling Center in mid-January.
To learn more about SWMD’s collection services or how to dispose of specific items, you can visit
SARecycles’ website.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Avery Meurer headshot
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas ▶ 2:11 How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says ▶ 1:51 Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 ▶ 2:16 From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life ▶ 0:55 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life Pope Leo’s first Christmas brings a powerful message ▶ 1:16 Pope Leo’s first Christmas brings a powerful message Erica Hernandez talked to Fluffy about his special relationship with San Antonio. ▶ 1:39 Erica Hernandez talked to Fluffy about his special relationship with San Antonio. FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online ▶ 1:41 FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston ▶ 0:51 Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston Here's where letters to Santa go every Christmas ▶ 1:36 Here's where letters to Santa go every Christmas TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project ▶ 1:21 TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave ▶ 1:30 Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked ▶ 1:57 Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked San Antonio police urge reporting of minor porch thefts ▶ 1:18 San Antonio police urge reporting of minor porch thefts Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer ▶ 1:04 Shoplifter charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at officer Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space ▶ 0:45 Woman becomes first wheelchair user to travel to space Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January ▶ 1:06 Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says ▶ 0:58 2 deputies fatally shoot man after he fires at them during domestic disturbance call, BCSO says What parents can do to help children stay safe online ▶ 0:56 What parents can do to help children stay safe online Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 ▶ 0:57 Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record ▶ 0:53 What to know about holiday travel as AAA projects new record Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' ▶ 1:51 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays ▶ 1:08 Service members traveling through San Antonio International for the holidays Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program ▶ 0:56 Salvation Army helps thousands of San Antonio children through Angel Tree program Previous photo Next photo