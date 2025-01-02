San Antonio is offering free locations for live Christmas tree recycling. Here’s the list

SAN ANTONIO – The Christmas season is over, and if you have trees you want to get rid of, the City of San Antonio offers a free service to help you do so.

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management (SWMD) announced four free drop-off locations for live, undecorated Christmas trees from Jan. 3 to 14.

Trees for drop-off must not have any decorations and be loose and unbagged, the SWMD said.

Smaller live trees may also be placed in the green organic carts during normal weekly collection.

The drop-off locations are:

Culebra Drop-Off Center - 7030 Culebra Road, 78238, Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon

Frio City Road Drop-Off Center - 1531 Frio City Road, 78226, Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon

Rigsby Road Bulky Drop-Off Center - 2755 Rigsby Road, 78222, Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon

Bitters Brush Recycling Center - 1800 Wurzbach Pkwy, 78216, Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the statement, free mulch from the collected trees will be available to pick up from the Bitters Brush Recycling Center in mid-January.

To learn more about SWMD’s collection services or how to dispose of specific items, you can visit SARecycles’ website.