Former NISD employee accused of striking student with autism ‘with a closed fist,’ affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A former NISD employee has been arrested after he allegedly struck a student with autism in the face “with a closed fist,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The incident happened on Jan. 23 at Taft High School, which is located in far west Bexar County.

While inside the high school’s gym, special education instructional assistant Adam Verastegui used his right hand to strike a student with autism, speech impairment and intellectual disability, the affidavit says.

The student was evaluated for injuries and reportedly had “some redness” on his chin and expressed feeling pain in the area, the affidavit states.

While investigating the incident, NISD authorities found surveillance video that showed Verastegui striking the student.

Verastegui, 47, was placed on administrative leave and was terminated a week later by the district, according to an NISD spokesperson.

Verastegui had been employed with the district since August 2018.

Verastegui faces an injury to a child charge. Court records show he was arrested on Feb. 3 and posted bond a day later.

