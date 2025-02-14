San Antonio couples start Valentine’s Day by getting married downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Many couples kicked off Valentine’s Day by tying the knot just after midnight on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

This annual mass wedding is organized by the Bexar County clerk. To participate, couples needed to obtain a marriage license from the clerk’s office. Marriage licenses can be obtained for $80 from the Bexar County Clerk’s Office.

More ceremonies are planned for Valentine’s Day:

Friday, Feb. 14

12 p.m. – United States Postal Service Postmaster Robert D. Carr Jr. will unveil the 2025 Love Stamp. Wedding ceremony.

2 p.m. – Final wedding ceremony.

The ceremony is free but there is a suggested $20 donation to benefit the Bexar County Family Justice Center.