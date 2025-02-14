TikTok is back in Apple and Google App Stores

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is once again available for download.

TikTok, owned by China-based parent company ByteDance, is available in the Apple and Google Play stores as of Thursday evening.

In January, the app was taken down from the Apple and Google Play stores due to a federal law mandating ByteDance to either sell its stakes or face a ban.

TikTok was briefly unavailable to U.S. users for a weekend in January. After it was restored, users who had previously downloaded the app were able to use it, but the app was not available for download.

So, what happened to the ban?

This legislation, passed in April 2024 with bipartisan Congressional support and signed by then-President Joe Biden, faced immediate legal challenges from the two companies and certain users.

However, the Supreme Court upheld the law last month.

An executive order that President Donald Trump signed shortly after being sworn in as president enabled the app to continue operating for 75 days, or until early April.

On Thursday, Trump said his delay on the enforcement of a TikTok ban could be extended.

“I have 90 days from about two weeks ago and I’m sure it can be extended but let’s see, I don’t think you’ll need to,” he said.

