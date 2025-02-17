1 injured after plane catches fire at WBCA Air Show in Laredo, reports say

LAREDO, Texas – One person was injured after a plane involved in the WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular in Laredo caught on fire.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Laredo International Airport.

The Laredo Police Department announced on its Facebook page that Jacaman Road and Barlett Avenue near the airport were shortly closed off due to the reported fire inside the airport grounds.

Authorities told KGNS News and Laredo Morning Times only one plane was involved.

The plane’s engine caught fire while in the air, KGNS News reported. The pilot landed the plane, and the fire was extinguished on the ground.

The Laredo Fire Department told KGNS News a man in his 70s was transported to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

According to Laredo Morning Times, the man injured and taken to a hospital was the pilot.

KSAT has reached out to local hospitals for an update on the man’s condition and is awaiting a response.

No other injuries were reported.

The air show resumed at 1:30 p.m., media reports say.

The Federal Aviation Administration will handle the investigation.