WATCH at 6 p.m.: San Antonio leaders to discuss immigration at town hall

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio leaders will discuss immigration at an upcoming town hall.

The meeting, which is not open to the public, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Monday at the San Fernando Ballroom in downtown San Antonio.

KSAT will stream the meeting in the above video player, the free KSAT+ streaming app and on KSAT.com. Delays are possible; if there is not a stream, come back at a later time.

The panel will feature the following leaders at the event:

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller

J. Antonio Fernández, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of San Antonio

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

Olmo Lara, Cónsul de Protección and Consulado General de México

San Antonio officials will hold the town hall less than a week after the final group of migrants departed the Migrant Resource Center on the North Side.

The City of San Antonio on Feb. 3 announced that it would phase out the facility and not accept any new arrivals.

At the time, 88 people were at the facility. On Thursday, the last group left the MRC.

The facility is expected to close this week.

