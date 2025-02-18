President Donald Trump, Elon Musk targets of ‘50501′ protest in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Some San Antonians joined demonstrators in big cities across the country in a Presidents Day protest against the Trump Administration.

Organized through the “50501” movement, protesters gathered in front of San Antonio City Hall on Monday afternoon.

They criticized President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

DOGE is an outside, non-governmental agency focused on cutting federal spending.

Protesters chanted and waved flags as passing cars beeped.

One protester stated, “I’m here to fight against Project 2025 and to stand up for the rights of people with disabilities, the most vulnerable populations, low-income health care, all of the important issues that they’re trying to take away our rights for.”

Photos from one person there showed more than 100 people at one point, though other cities drew much larger crowds.

Read more: ‘No kings on Presidents Day’ rings out from protests against Trump and Musk