Schertz couple wins trial against Jim’s Restaurants; will be awarded $4 million in damages

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury has awarded $4 million in damages to a Schertz couple who were injured by a shattered glass window while eating at a Jim’s Restaurant in 2022.

In a verdict obtained by KSAT, jurors awarded the couple $2.4 million for past and future physical pain and impairments, mental anguish, and medical care. An additional $1.6 million was compensated for punitive damages against Hasslocher Enterprises Inc., which does business as Jim’s Restaurant, and against Lambeth Building Co., which owns the diner property, for gross negligence.

Jurors also found Hasslocher to be the defendant most responsible for the incident. They found Hasslocher 60% responsible, Lambeth 35% responsible, and Frontier Enterprises, who operates as Jim’s Restaurant, as 5% responsible.

This incident happened in January 2022, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Catherine Anderson, 53, and Chris Anderson, 47, were having lunch at Jim’s Restaurants, located at Northeast Interstate 410 Loop and Broadway, when a glass window shattered on them inside their booth.

Both were hurt. However, Catherine suffered more severe injuries. Her injuries included cuts to her hand and back as well as a head injury, while Chris had pain in his arm, lower back, and leg.

Catherine was later diagnosed with neck pain, back pain, post-concussion syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

This was the second time a similar incident had happened at the exact location of Jim’s Restaurant.

The San Antonio Express-News reported a glass window shattered in 2006, and no investigation was conducted to determine its cause.

KSAT reached out to the lawyer representing the Andersons for a comment on the verdict’s outcome.

Lance Lubel, a Houston lawyer who represented them, responded to KSAT with a question as his comment.

“Are they going to replace the windows in the 3 remaining booths that have 60-year-old, 12-foot non-safety glass or wait for it to happen a 3rd time?” Lubel told KSAT.