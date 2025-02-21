13-year-old dog found in San Antonio reunites with California owner four years after vanishing

Murphy was recovered in San Antonio, over 1,200 miles from his home in California.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services recently recovered a dog that belonged to a home over 1,200 miles away in Southern California.

Murphy, the 13-year-old pup, was brought into ACS by a resident who found the dog in their front yard.

With Murphy’s registered microchip, ACS was able to locate and contact his owner from across the country.

Ms. C, the owner, flew to San Antonio to reunite with Murphy after many years of keeping hope.

“A lot has changed in four years,” Ms. C shared.

“I got married, I have a daughter [...] and now, I finally have the missing piece of my life back,” she said.

It is unknown how Murphy made his way to San Antonio, but ACS stressed the importance of keeping your pet’s microchip registered and up to date.

