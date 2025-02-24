City of Seguin reports eight-inch water main break

SEGUIN, Texas – The City of Seguin reported a water main break on Monday morning.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, an 8-inch distribution line broke on East Cedar Street, near Weinert Elementary School. This is near West Kingsbury Street and North Highway 123 Bypass.

Recommended Videos

The post said Cedar Street is currently closed for repairs.

For those dropping children off at Weinert Elementary School, traffic will be open on Cedar St. for westbound traffic only.

Seguin ISD’s School Messenger will update families on the procedure for afternoon pickup, the City of Seguin said.

While the water service at the school will not be impacted, customers in the area along Cedar Street are expected to have disruptions in water service while repairs are being made.