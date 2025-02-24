Skip to main content
Do you earn 65K or less? Here’s how to get your taxes done for free

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA, has sites around San Antonio

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Brianna Perez, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a place to get taxes done? One service is available for free to those who earn $65,000 or less.

United Way of San Antonio has been providing free tax preparation to the community for decades. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA, has a dozen locations in San Antonio and Fredericksburg.

June Dent said she’s been a loyal client for 15 years. Dent is on a fixed income and said she appreciates the help.

“I love it here,” she said. “I mean, first of all, they are accurate. They’re friendly. They get you in and get you out.”

Locations have varying hours, but most of the time it takes under an hour for taxes to be completed, depending on the day and complexity of the taxes being prepared.

Spanish services are available as well.

List of VITA free Tax Preparation services. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

