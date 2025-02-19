BBB warns taxpayers about phishing scams

With tax season in full swing, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning taxpayers about how to avoid tax scams.

Scammers posing as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are targeting taxpayers in order to get their sensitive data, according to a news release from the BBB.

The BBB said scammers are sending fraudulent text messages to taxpayers and saying they are eligible for a $1,400 stimulus check.

The scheme works by asking taxpayers to send their personal information so they can receive the Economic Impact Payment.

According to the BBB, the message claims the payment will be deposited into the victim’s bank account or through a check in one to two business days.

Anyone who clicks on the link will be taken to a fake website that mimics the official IRS website.

This may lead to a fraudulent form asking for personal information, or malware, the BBB said.

The real IRS does not contact taxpayers by text, social media or email and will never request information using an online form.

Any individuals eligible for a credit, known as the Recovery Rebate credit, will receive a letter from the IRS confirming the payment.

The BBB said a payment will be sent automatically by late January 2025, with no action required from taxpayers.

Taxpayers are only eligible for this credit if they filed a 2021 tax return but did not claim the credit they were entitled to, according to the statement.

The BBB gave tips on how to avoid phishing scams like these, including: