Prescribed burns planned at Camp Stanley in March

Residents nearby may see or smell smoke during the burns

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Prescribed Burn, Weather, Camp Stanley
Entrance to Camp Stanley. (Google Maps)

BOERNE, Texas – Prescribed burns are scheduled at Camp Stanley in March, the U.S. Army announced in a news release.

Camp Stanley and the Bureau of Land Managment will conduct the prescribed burns starting March 1 to March 2, according to the release.

The purpose of the burns is to reduce dead vegetation, thick brush and other fuel loads which pose risk for catastrophic wildfires, the release said.

If weather conditions allow, approximately 450 acres at Camp Stanley are scheduled to be burned this weekend.

Residents in the Dominion, Fair Oaks Ranch and other surrounding areas may see or smell smoke during the burns and in the days that follow.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

