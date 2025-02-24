Prescribed burns planned at Camp Stanley in March

BOERNE, Texas – Prescribed burns are scheduled at Camp Stanley in March, the U.S. Army announced in a news release.

Camp Stanley and the Bureau of Land Managment will conduct the prescribed burns starting March 1 to March 2, according to the release.

The purpose of the burns is to reduce dead vegetation, thick brush and other fuel loads which pose risk for catastrophic wildfires, the release said.

If weather conditions allow, approximately 450 acres at Camp Stanley are scheduled to be burned this weekend.

Residents in the Dominion, Fair Oaks Ranch and other surrounding areas may see or smell smoke during the burns and in the days that follow.

