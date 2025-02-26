Fourth grade teacher Jennifer Peña is KSAT’s Educator of the Month

SAN ANTONIO – Jennifer Peña, a devoted fourth grade teacher at Scarborough Elementary School, has been named KSAT’s Educator of the Month for her unwavering dedication to nurturing her students both academically and personally.

Peña has been teaching at Scarborough in Northside Independent School District for 13 years. She says she’s dedicated to guiding students to becoming the best version of themselves.

She thanked her husband for supporting her decision to teach.

“I started teaching 13 years ago, and I absolutely love it,” Peña said. “My husband is amazing. So, he went and got his master’s and then he said, ‘go do whatever you want.’ And, I said, ‘I’m quitting and I’m going to go become a teacher.' And I did, and it’s been the best decision of my life.”

Observing Peña with her fourth grade students for only a brief period, it was evident to our KSAT crews that she has a profound passion for teaching.

“My kids have always had the best teachers, and I’ve always just wanted to emulate the teachers that my kids had,” Peña said. “And, then teaching is not just who they are on an academic level, but who they are on a daily social level as well. So knowing who they are as people and kind of integrating who they are as people with who they are as a student and then making the best version of themselves.”

Parent Lupita Sandoval nominated Peña and said Peña treats every student like her own, including Sandoval’s daughter, Julianna, who has a rare genetic disorder.

“Our daughter has a rare genetic disorder,” Sandoval said. “She’s the only kid in the world diagnosed with it and it’s been an uphill battle. The greatest gift that we got was actually Miss Peña. Miss Peña, even prior to being her teacher, her and her husband have showed up by Julianna’s bedside in the hospital room. And, then even this year, now being her teacher, she’ll show up at the door or she’ll ensure that she can get her assignments.”

Peña also taught Julianna’s older sister and continues to make a difference in students' lives, even her former students who are currently in college.

“She’s an amazing teacher,” Julianna said. “I love her being my teacher because she advocates for me, and she always has the best attitude when it comes to understanding and getting you help when you need it.”

Before Peña started teaching, she was in sales and marketing. However, she tells us that she is very happy she transitioned into teaching.

“I was in sales and marketing and absolutely loved it,” Peña said. “But I thought if I could sell anything, I could sell the love of learning. And, if I can sell the love of learning at a very early age, it changes who they are for a lifetime.”

