Man in critical condition after crashing motorcycle into sand barrel on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into a sand barrel along Loop 410 near the San Antonio International Airport, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Loop 410 near Wetmore Road around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The 26-year-old man crashed into a sand barrel in the median and was thrown from the bike, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

The man was later taken to the hospital in critical condition.