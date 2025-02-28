How do measles vaccination rates vary among Bexar County schools?

(Elaine Thompson, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Bexar county has 94.4% MMR coverage in kindergarteners, but the number varies by district or campus.

BEXAR COUNTY – The majority of measles cases in Texas are occurring in children under the age of 17, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

While Bexar County has yet to report any measles cases, the number of infections around Texas is rising. As of Thursday, the state health department reported 124 confirmed cases.

Measles is a contagious respiratory disease that poses a life-threatening risk to individuals who are not immunized against it.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is a two-shot series: the first is recommended at 12 to 15 months old, and the second between four to six years old.

The vaccine is one of several required to attend school in Texas, though the state allows exemptions for medical and conscientious reasons, including religion.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, counties with a higher rate of opting out of vaccination requirements have had more cases.

Gaines County in West Texas currently has the highest number of cases with 80 reported as of Thursday.

The county also has 82% coverage of the MMR vaccine in kindergarteners.

This falls below the 95% threshold that the World Health Organization says is required to prevent outbreaks.

Bexar County has yet to report a case of measles. It has 94.4% MMR coverage in kindergarteners, but the number varies by district or campus.

The following are the MMR vaccination rates for kindergarteners across various districts and campuses in Bexar County:

98+% MMR vaccination rates

Lackland ISD: 100%

Fort Sam Houston ISD: 100%

Torah Academy of San Antonio 100%

Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children: 100%

Saint Mary’s Hall: 100%

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School: 100%

Holy Name Catholic School: 100%

Mount Sacred Heart School: 100%

Primrose School of Alamo Reach: 100%

Primrose School at Sonoma Ranch: 100%

St. Thomas Moore School - San Antonio: 100%

St. Paul’s Episcopal Montessori School: 100%

St. Paul’s Catholic School: 100%

St. Monica Catholic School - Converse: 100%

St. Matthew Catholic School - San Antonio: 100%

St. Luke’s Episcopal School San Antonio: 100%

St. Luke’s Catholic School: 100%

St. John Bosco School: 100%

St. Gregory the Great Catholic School: 100%

St. David’s Episcopal School San Antonio: 100%

St. Anthony Catholic School San Antonio: 100%

Somerset ISD: 99.18%

Randolph Field ISD: 98.94%

Harlandale ISD: 98.86%

Alamo Heights ISD: 98.59%

George Gervin Academy: 98.48%

Jubilee Academies: 98.43%

Southwest ISD: 98.06%

95+% MMR vaccination rates

Harmony Public Schools - South Texas: 97.81%

Southside ISD: 97.41%

The Montessori School of San Antonio: 97.30%

East Central ISD: 97.28%

San Antonio Academy: 97.22%

First Baptist Academy: 96.97%

Keystone School: 96.55%

St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School - San Antonio: 96.36%

Shepard of the Hills Lutheran School San Antonio: 96.30%

Basis Texas: 96.03%

San Antonio ISD: 95.96%

Inspire Academies: 95.71%

School of Science and Technology Discovery: 95.67%

Judson ISD: 95.50%

North East ISD: 95.03%

90+% MMR vaccination rates

South San Antonio ISD: 94.98%

Eleanor Kolitz Hebrew Language Academy: 94.55%

Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas: 94.49%

Lighthouse Public Schools: 94.29%

Northside ISD: 93.70%

St. George Episcopal School San Antonio: 93.44%

St. Plus X Catholic School: 93.33%

School of Science and Technology: 93%

Somerset Academies of Texas: 92.86%

Prelude Preparatory Charter School: 92.86%

Southwest Preparatory School: 92.73%

Holy Spirit Catholic School - San Antonio: 92.31%

River City Believers Academy: 91.67%

Edgewood ISD: 91.37%

Scenic Hills Christian Academy: 90.91%

Cornerstone Christian Schools: 90.28%

St. John Berchmans School: 90%

Under 90% MMR vaccination rates

Great Hearts Texas: 89.17%

Compass Rose Public Schools: 86.98%

The Atonement Catholic Academy: 86.96%

Royal Public Schools: 86.84%

Heritage Academy: 85.71%

Buckner Fanning School at Mission Spring: 82.86%

San Antonio Chrisstian School: 80%

70% or under MMR vaccination rates

Bexar County Academy: 70.37%

The Gathering Place: 60%

Country Day Montessori: 40%

BREAKDOWN

The 70 Bexar County facilities listed in the state’s dataset for the 2023-2024 school year include entire public school districts as well as individual charter school or private school campuses.

43 districts or campuses reported at least a 95% coverage rate.

26 districts or campuses reported a vaccination rate below 95%.

One campus, Promesa Academy, did not report a coverage rate.

Bexar County schools reporting 100% MMR coverage were mostly private schools, except Fort Sam Houston ISD and Lackland ISD.

Country Day Montessori had the lowest MMR coverage for kindergarten students with 40% — the seventh lowest rate reported in the state.

