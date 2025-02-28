Urban farming grants aim to boost local produce in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – High grocery store prices have many people searching for ways to save money. While some consider raising chickens for eggs or finding new dietary substitutions, shopping locally remains one of the best options.

In San Antonio, a nonprofit organization is offering grants to urban farmers to make local produce more accessible.

Jeremiah Slavit, owner of San Antonio Microgreens, uses a hydroponic system to grow produce in his home. This method requires minimal land and minimal soil.

Slavit delivers his produce to families, restaurants, hotels, and chefs throughout San Antonio. He believes this grant initiative could benefit the community of urban farmers he knows, as there is a growing demand for affordable local produce.

“I think a lot more people want to,” Slavit said. “A lot more people want to, and they don’t know where to start. And a lot more people want that self-sufficiency. You know, they really want to get healthy again. They really want to be able to be self-reliant. And I think more urban farmers make that possible.”

The Food Policy Council of San Antonio (FPCSA) has opened grant applications for urban farms within city limits, thanks to funding from San Antonio’s City Council and San Antonio Metro Health. The grants aim to support urban farmers in increasing production and enhancing food access across the city.

“The FPCSA is excited to partner with the city to help grow the urban agriculture industry in San Antonio through this micro-grant program,” said Mitch Hagney, Chair of the Urban Agriculture Workgroup for the FPCSA. “It’s our hope that with enough local farmers, we can increase regional food security, sustainability, and economic vitality.”

Urban farms using various methods, including traditional soil-based farming, hydroponics, mushroom cultivation, and beekeeping, are encouraged to apply.

Eligible farms must be located within San Antonio city limits. Three grants of up to $18,000 are available, covering expenses like equipment, supplies, and staffing. The application deadline is March 5, 2025.

For more information, contact info@foodpolicysa.org.