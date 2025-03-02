UTSA breaks multiple records on Senior Day, clinches No. 1 seed in AAC tournament

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio women’s basketball team (25-3) defeated Florida Atlantic 60-52 on Saturday, marking the Roadrunners' 25th win of the season—a first for the program.

The Roadrunners are on a remarkable win streak in the confides of the UTSA Convocation Center, maintaining that trend going in from of a record-breaking crowd.

UTSA accomplished its goal of breaking the single-game attendance record at the convocation center with more than 2,250 fans in attendance.

The memorable day was highlighted by honoring the program’s senior duo, Jordyn Jenkins and Nina De Leon Negron.

Watch the highlights and postgame reaction on the video player above.