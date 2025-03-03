Long-anticipated Tower Life renovations date revealed

SAN ANTONIO – The long-anticipated renovation of one of San Antonio’s most iconic buildings is on the cusp of becoming a reality.

In mid-March, the Tower Life Building, a mainstay of the San Antonio skyline since its completion in 1929, will begin its next chapter as a mixed-income apartment complex.

Developer Ed Cross revealed the renovation date to the Business Journal. He purchased the building in 2022 with partners Alamo Capital Advisors and McCombs Enterprises.

Cross did not provide details regarding project cost or turnaround time. Representatives for the developers declined to comment by the time of publishing.

Plans for the 240,000-square-foot building have surfaced in the public record since 2022. Documents filed with the city of San Antonio indicated renovations were due to begin last September, but the reason for the delay is not clear.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.