Local News

SAPD officer donates kidney in life-saving transplant to fellow officer

University Hospital held an event on Feb. 28 to commemorate kidney donors and recipients

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: SAPD, Medical, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A SAPD officer was given a life-saving kidney transplant thanks to the aid given by a fellow officer.

John Cortinas sought help through a University Health Transplant Institute program, which connected him with Jacob Block.

Block, a SAPD officer wellness team member, offered his support and one of his kidneys.

While Block was not a compatible match for Cortinas, Block still agreed to donate his kidney if it ensured that Cortinas also received help from a compatible donor.

A paired exchange was arranged to where three kidneys were donated to Cortinas and two other recipients who needed them.

On Feb. 28, University Hospital held an event to commemorate the donors and recipients.

“It’s a unique experience getting to know somebody and feeling like you’ve known them for such a long time in such a short time frame,” Block said about his new, unbreakable bond with Cortinas.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

