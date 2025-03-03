SAPD officer donates kidney in life-saving transplant to fellow officer

SAN ANTONIO – A SAPD officer was given a life-saving kidney transplant thanks to the aid given by a fellow officer.

John Cortinas sought help through a University Health Transplant Institute program, which connected him with Jacob Block.

Block, a SAPD officer wellness team member, offered his support and one of his kidneys.

While Block was not a compatible match for Cortinas, Block still agreed to donate his kidney if it ensured that Cortinas also received help from a compatible donor.

A paired exchange was arranged to where three kidneys were donated to Cortinas and two other recipients who needed them.

On Feb. 28, University Hospital held an event to commemorate the donors and recipients.

“It’s a unique experience getting to know somebody and feeling like you’ve known them for such a long time in such a short time frame,” Block said about his new, unbreakable bond with Cortinas.

