Three houses heavily damaged after fire near downtown, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three houses were heavily damaged after a fire near downtown due to high-speed wind gusts, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Lamar Street.

The fire initially started at one home and spread to others, SAFD said. Three houses in total were affected by the flames.

SAFD said two houses were abandoned, including the one where the fire started.

One house was described as a total loss, according to SAFD. The other two homes were severely damaged.

The fire department told KSAT that nobody suffered any injuries. However, one person was displaced from their home because of the fire.

SAFD told KSAT that the fire was upgraded to a second alarm due to the high-speed wind gusts.

Around 30 units were on the scene of the fire at one point, according to the City of San Antonio’s Active Fires page.

KSAT has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.