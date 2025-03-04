Skip to main content
Three houses heavily damaged after fire near downtown, SAFD says

One of the houses was described as a ‘total loss’

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, Fire
Crews respond to structure fire near downtown. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Three houses were heavily damaged after a fire near downtown due to high-speed wind gusts, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Lamar Street.

The fire initially started at one home and spread to others, SAFD said. Three houses in total were affected by the flames.

SAFD said two houses were abandoned, including the one where the fire started.

One house was described as a total loss, according to SAFD. The other two homes were severely damaged.

The fire department told KSAT that nobody suffered any injuries. However, one person was displaced from their home because of the fire.

SAFD told KSAT that the fire was upgraded to a second alarm due to the high-speed wind gusts.

Around 30 units were on the scene of the fire at one point, according to the City of San Antonio’s Active Fires page.

KSAT has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

