Goodwill San Antonio employees build sustainable Easter baskets for community

SAN ANTONIO – Goodwill San Antonio store managers gathered this week to assemble Easter baskets for the community in a display of teamwork and creativity.

The event, held on Mar. 4 and Mar. 5, aimed to foster team building while preparing affordable, donation-based baskets for local families.

Recommended Videos

The Easter spirit was palpable as Vivian Gee, Goodwill San Antonio Area Manager, expressed her enthusiasm for the event.

“I really enjoy this opportunity to get together with our store leadership. It’s an opportunity to catch up and make Easter baskets for our customers. It’s a really good time,” Gee said.

Libby Castillo, another manager, highlighted the sustainability of the initiative. “It’s one of my favorite events. What I really love about this is the sustainability because you can go buy a regular Easter basket at any store, but this is all donated,” Castillo explained.

Thanks to generous donations, the baskets remain affordable, costing as little as five dollars each. Vivian Gee shared the joy these baskets bring to children visiting the stores. “When they’re in the stores and children come in with their parents, you hear the ‘Oh, my God, I want to go look, let’s go see.’ It’s fun to see the reaction in the stores,” she added.

According to a release from the nonprofit, the employees are set to make 1,200 Easter baskets, double the amount from last year.

The baskets will be sorted and delivered to all 24 Goodwill locations in the San Antonio area, and they will be on sale starting March 17, Goodwill said.