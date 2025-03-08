Skip to main content
Local News

Expected weekend winds have some people on edge, worried about more grassfires

At least 6 homes destroyed by fire earlier this week

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, South Bexar County, Atascosa County, Grassfire, Duke Fire

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Strong winds in the weekend weather forecast have some people in South Bexar County on edge.

Similar conditions fanned the flames of a large grassfire that caused destruction earlier this week in neighborhoods near the Bexar and Atascosa county lines.

The so-called Duke fire, which broke out Tuesday night, destroyed at least six homes, damaged countless possessions and blackened more than 200 acres.

All of the damage was in the general area near Duke Road between Trumbo and Pleasanton roads.

“It was devastating,” said one woman who lives on Forest Drive and asked not to be identified.

The homeowner said that although her own home was spared, three of her neighbors lost property and pets to the flames, which, themselves, would not die.

“It burned again Wednesday and then again (Thursday),” she said, talking about one particular property across the road from hers. “I have not slept.”

At one point, the woman said, the fire was lapping at her own backyard.

Firefighters were able to get to it in time and save her home from damage.

Still, the images of what happened haunt her.

With more gusty winds in the weekend forecast, she said she is worried about a possible repeat of the fiery trouble.

“I’m just concerned that, with these high winds that are coming up right now, that it’s going to come up again because any little flare, it’s gonna start up,” the woman said.

She said she plans to stay watchful over her neighbor’s property and the weather conditions and warn others if any problems arise.

As of Friday afternoon, the cause of the Duke fire was still under investigation.

Isaac Neri, a spokesman for Bexar County, said in a written statement that it could take weeks to make that determination.

However, he said investigators believe the fire started in the 1100 block of Duke Road, close to the intersection with Trumbo Road.

