‘I feel so so blessed’: SAISD counselor wins $21K and Mini Cooper on Wheel of Fortune

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Independent School District counselor recently took a spin on Wheel of Fortune, fulfilling a lifelong dream she first discovered when her sister appeared on the iconic game show 10 years ago.

Chelsea Hall, a counselor at Pershing Elementary School, spoke with KSAT on Friday about her experience. She credited her sister, who won big on the show, with inspiring her to participate.

While Hall was proud of her sister’s success, she said that she felt pressured leading up to the show because she didn’t want to disappoint.

However, after Hall watched other contestants filming, she said it helped calm her nerves.

“I felt some pressure to perform the same or even better (referencing her sister’s success),” Hall said. “I watch every day with my family at home and knew I could do well. I like to think I’m the best in my family. But I worried a lot about the wheel being unkind.”

The wheel wound up playing in her favor, as she would win over $21,000 in cash and a Mini Cooper, which Hall said was a blessing.

“I’m a proud San Antonian, and I have never experienced anything like this,” Hall said. “So many have reached out to show me love and congratulate me, and I feel so blessed.”

