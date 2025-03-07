‘American Sons’ documentary based on fallen San Antonio Marine to premiere at SXSW

South by Southwest will take over Austin once again this March, and one feature film from San Antonio will make its world premiere there.

“American Sons” is an hourlong documentary that tells the story of Marine Cpl. Jorge “JV” Villarreal.

The 22-year-old Kennedy High School graduate was killed in the line of duty when he stepped on an IED while on patrol in Afghanistan in October 2010.

The idea for the film came more than eight years ago, when Villarreal’s sister and only sibling handed local filmmakers Andrew James Gonzales and Laura Varela hours of home video and narration shot by her brother.

April Rodriguez recalled that emotional time, saying, “I basically handed over my brother’s life and I was like, ‘Here it is. I don’t know what you do with it.‘”

Gonzales believes the first-person account by Villarreal of his military service and life is what makes “American Sons” so unique and compelling.

“I mean, you’re seeing first-person accounts from Afghanistan, from a young Marine who’s experienced it while it’s happening,” Gonzales said.

The documentary also chronicles Villarreal’s fellow Marines one decade after their deployment to Afghanistan.

Gonzales described the documentary as a raw and emotional insight into soldiers' daily struggles with adjusting to civilian life and overcoming trauma from combat and loss.

“American Sons” cost $600,000 to make and was funded in part through grants.

Gonzales is planning for a San Antonio screening of the documentary and a gala in May.