Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘American Sons’ documentary based on fallen San Antonio Marine to premiere at SXSW

Documentary features Marine’s home video from deployment to Afghanistan

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Military, Veterans, Kennedy High School, SXSW, Film, Documentary

South by Southwest will take over Austin once again this March, and one feature film from San Antonio will make its world premiere there.

“American Sons” is an hourlong documentary that tells the story of Marine Cpl. Jorge “JV” Villarreal.

The 22-year-old Kennedy High School graduate was killed in the line of duty when he stepped on an IED while on patrol in Afghanistan in October 2010.

The idea for the film came more than eight years ago, when Villarreal’s sister and only sibling handed local filmmakers Andrew James Gonzales and Laura Varela hours of home video and narration shot by her brother.

April Rodriguez recalled that emotional time, saying, “I basically handed over my brother’s life and I was like, ‘Here it is. I don’t know what you do with it.‘”

"American Sons" is a documentary premiering at SXSW, focusing on Marine Cpl. Jorge "JV" Villarreal, who died in Afghanistan in 2010. Filmmakers Andrew James Gonzales and Laura Varela crafted the film from home videos provided by Villarreal's sister. (Courtesy: American Sons by Andrew James Gonzales)

Gonzales believes the first-person account by Villarreal of his military service and life is what makes “American Sons” so unique and compelling.

“I mean, you’re seeing first-person accounts from Afghanistan, from a young Marine who’s experienced it while it’s happening,” Gonzales said.

The documentary also chronicles Villarreal’s fellow Marines one decade after their deployment to Afghanistan.

Gonzales described the documentary as a raw and emotional insight into soldiers' daily struggles with adjusting to civilian life and overcoming trauma from combat and loss.

“American Sons” cost $600,000 to make and was funded in part through grants.

Gonzales is planning for a San Antonio screening of the documentary and a gala in May.

"American Sons" by Andrew James Gonzales ("American Sons" by Andrew James Gonzales)

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Ernie Zuniga headshot

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

email

facebook

Sal Salazar headshot

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS