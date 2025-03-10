Gas prices rise 12.7 cents in San Antonio, GasBuddy reports

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s gasoline prices have increased by 12.7 cents per gallon over the past week, bringing the average to $2.69 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 886 stations in the area.

Despite the recent rise, prices are still 1.2 cents lower than a month ago and 9.9 cents lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in San Antonio was priced at $2.35 per gallon, while the most expensive was $2.99, marking a 64-cent difference. Across Texas, the lowest price was $2.11 per gallon, and the highest was $3.96, a difference of $1.85.

National prices

Nationally, the average price of diesel has decreased by 2.1 cents, now standing at $3.608 per gallon.

The average gas price across the country has fallen by 0.6 cents over the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon. This is a decrease of 8.9 cents from a month ago and 36.7 cents lower than a year ago, based on GasBuddy’s data from over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

A look back at gas prices

Here’s a look at how gas prices have changed over the years:

March 10, 2024: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

March 10, 2023: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

March 10, 2022: $3.99/g (U.S. Average: $4.34/g)

March 10, 2021: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

March 10, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

March 10, 2019: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

March 10, 2018: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 10, 2017: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

March 10, 2016: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)

March 10, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

What’s happening in other Texas cities?

In neighboring areas, gas prices have also shifted:

Laredo: $2.46 per gallon, down 8.5 cents from last week’s $2.55.

Corpus Christi: $2.44 per gallon, down 4.6 cents from last week’s $2.49.

Austin: $2.70 per gallon, up 11.5 cents from last week’s $2.59.

“The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hasn’t been this low in March since 2021, when the pandemic significantly reduced demand and kept prices suppressed. This time around, caution is also playing a role in keeping prices lower— particularly uncertainty over tariffs, which is likely having a moderate impact,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Concerns about the direction of the economy could have a major influence on fuel prices in the months ahead, especially with the high level of uncertainty surrounding tariffs. Additionally, OPEC+ announced last week that it would gradually begin restoring oil production after nearly two years of cuts, adding further downward pressure on oil prices. As a result, the typical seasonal rise in gas prices has yet to materialize, and if and when it does, it may be considerably smaller than expected.”