San Antonio residents can report concerns, find city resources in new 311 mobile app

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

City of San Antonio logo with city skyline in the background.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has unveiled a new and improved version of its 311SA Mobile App.

A news release from the city said the update aims to provide a more seamless user experience and additional resources for connecting with city services.

Recommended Videos

“It is the most convenient way to report issues, improve your neighborhood, and engage with your City government,” said Paula Stallcup, director of 311 Customer Services.

The 311SA Mobile App allows residents to:

Submit service requests for concerns through the app. Residents can attach photos, pinpoint their location, track requests and provide supporting information.

Find and navigate city services, offering direct access to the 311 call center for additional assistance.

Document service requests.

Use the enhanced category search to simplify the process of reporting issues and search request types.

Follow the community section that includes a monthly leaderboard alongside the historical leader.

Users can also browse in low-light conditions with the new dark mode, according to the city.

You can download the app here.