Skip to main content
Clear icon
73º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio residents can report concerns, find city resources in new 311 mobile app

311SA has new features, such as a new category search, detailed report view and dark mode

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: City of San Antonio
City of San Antonio logo with city skyline in the background. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has unveiled a new and improved version of its 311SA Mobile App.

A news release from the city said the update aims to provide a more seamless user experience and additional resources for connecting with city services.

Recommended Videos

“It is the most convenient way to report issues, improve your neighborhood, and engage with your City government,” said Paula Stallcup, director of 311 Customer Services.

The 311SA Mobile App allows residents to:

  • Submit service requests for concerns through the app. Residents can attach photos, pinpoint their location, track requests and provide supporting information.
  • Find and navigate city services, offering direct access to the 311 call center for additional assistance.
  • Document service requests.
  • Use the enhanced category search to simplify the process of reporting issues and search request types.
  • Follow the community section that includes a monthly leaderboard alongside the historical leader.

Users can also browse in low-light conditions with the new dark mode, according to the city.

You can download the app here.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS