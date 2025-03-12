Second man who fled fatal West Side crash identified, charged, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested and identified the second man who fled from the scene of a fatal crash on the West Side over the weekend.

Juan Linares, 28, was identified and charged Wednesday for collision involving death in connection with the crash, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

On Monday, SAPD identified and charged 27-year-old Arthur Hugo Ruiz with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Both men fled the crash that killed Victor Zarate Avila, 24.

Avila died from blunt force injuries in the crash. His death was ruled an accident by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Travis and Northwest 24th streets.

According to a San Antonio police preliminary report, a Nissan Sentra traveling south on 24th Street collided with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Travis Street.

Ruiz, the driver of the Chevrolet, had disregarded a stop sign, leading to the crash.

Linares was driving the Nissan with Avila in the passenger seat. As a result of the crash, Avila was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

After the crash, Ruiz and Lin fled from the scene on foot.

Ruiz was apprehended by officers a few blocks away from the crash scene. Police said he showed signs of intoxication. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear how or where SAPD arrested Lineras.

The investigation is ongoing.

