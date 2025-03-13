Explosion on Texas Tech University campus causes power outages, evacuations

LUBBOCK, Texas – An explosion at a manhole on the campus of Texas Tech University has caused power outages and evacuations, according to the university’s police department.

This is an emergency notification from the Texas Tech PD. An explosion at a manhole has affected multiple locations on the Texas Tech campus, causing widespread power outages to both TTU and TTUHSC. The Engineering Key has been evacuated. We ask that the public avoid campus. — Texas Tech University (@TexasTech) March 13, 2025

Several areas on the campus are affected by the power outages, according to an alert sent out to students.

The alert said the university’s Engineering Key was evacuated due to a gas odor leak.

KLBK / KAMC (Copyright 2025 by KLBK / KAMC - All rights reserved.)

The explosion is mainly affecting the Texas Tech University and Health Sciences Center.

The university encourages students to follow evacuation instructions if located in the area. Additionally, the public is asked to avoid the campus.

According to KAMC, Lubbock Power & Light is working with numerous agencies to resolve the situation.