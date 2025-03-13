Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Explosion on Texas Tech University campus causes power outages, evacuations

An alert sent out to students said the university’s Engineering Key was evacuated due to a gas odor leak

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alexandra Diaz, Executive Producer

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Texas Tech, Explosion, Power Outage
KLBK / KAMC (Copyright 2025 by KLBK / KAMC- All rights reserved.)

LUBBOCK, Texas – An explosion at a manhole on the campus of Texas Tech University has caused power outages and evacuations, according to the university’s police department.

Recommended Videos

Several areas on the campus are affected by the power outages, according to an alert sent out to students.

The alert said the university’s Engineering Key was evacuated due to a gas odor leak.

KLBK / KAMC (Copyright 2025 by KLBK / KAMC - All rights reserved.)

The explosion is mainly affecting the Texas Tech University and Health Sciences Center.

The university encourages students to follow evacuation instructions if located in the area. Additionally, the public is asked to avoid the campus.

According to KAMC, Lubbock Power & Light is working with numerous agencies to resolve the situation.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Alexandra Diaz headshot

Alexandra Diaz is an executive producer at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University and is a Holmes High School alum. She has been working in TV news since 2013.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS