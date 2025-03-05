Wind causes wall collapse at hospital under construction on South Side

A portion of a South Side hospital under construction collapsed Tuesday due to heavy winds.

University Health told KSAT that a wall toppled over at the construction site, located next to Texas A&M-San Antonio’s campus.

No one was injured, according to University Health.

Officials broke ground on the 68-acre and five-story complex in February 2024.

The collapse is not expected to delay its opening, which is slated for 2027, University Health said.

The hospital will initially hold 166 inpatient beds. It will also have a 24/7 emergency department, labor and delivery units, a NICU, operating rooms, radiology and lab services.

Heavy winds on Tuesday caused damage around the San Antonio area and fueled multiple brush fires, causing dozens of residents to evacuate in south Bexar County and north Atascosa County.

The winds are expected to subside by Wednesday afternoon, according to KSAT meteorologists.

Dust from West Texas has pushed the air quality into “unhealthy” and “hazardous” ranges. Air quality is slowly improving and should continue to get better later Wednesday.

