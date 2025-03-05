Air quality remains poor, winds subside this afternoon

Air quality has been poor. Expect improvement by the afternoon.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AIR QUALITY: Dust has made for poor air quality, improvement today

BREEZY THIS AM: Gusts to 30 mph still possible this morning, less wind this afternoon

MORE GUSTY WINDS SATURDAY: Another round of gusty winds possible Saturday

FORECAST

Yesterday’s winds were powerful and unfortunately, destructive. The winds will remain breezy this morning before subsiding later this afternoon.

AIR QUALITY

Dust has pushed air quality into ‘unhealthy’ to even the ‘hazardous’ range overnight. Air quality is slowly improving and should continue to get better later today.

BREEZY WINDS CONTINUE

As a push of cooler air arrives from the north, winds will become breezy again this morning. Gusts of up to 30mph are possible, but thankfully winds should decrease by the afternoon. Expect a high today near 74, with clear skies.

Winds should subside by midday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ANOTHER ROUND OF GUSTY WINDS SATURDAY

Another storm system on Saturday, that’ll likely move through rain-free, will bring another round of strong winds. While they won’t be as strong as Tuesday’s event, some gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible. Saturday is forecast to be warm, while Sunday brings cooler weather.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

