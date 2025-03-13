Man charged with animal cruelty after striking dog multiple times, tying it to rail, police say

Dartauian Renson, 25, has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by kill, poison or serious bodily injury, records with the Bexar County Adult Detention Center show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he struck a dog multiple times and tied it to a railing, leaving it unable to move.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of W. Craig Place on the North Side.

According to a San Antonio police preliminary report, a woman told officers she woke up to a “yelping sound.”

When she looked outside, she witnessed Renson striking the dog multiple times and tying the dog’s neck and body with a cord to a railing, the report stated.

Officers arrived and found the dog tied to the railing and unable to move, according to the report.

Officers said they interviewed Renson, who told them the dog bit him and he did not want the dog to bite his other roommates.

SAPD said Animal Care Services (ACS) took custody of the dog.

The charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal by kill, poison or serious bodily injury is considered a third-degree felony.

