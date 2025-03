KIRBY, Texas – A truck smashed into the side of a gas station in Kirby overnight, leaving a person with minor injuries.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Ackerman and Binz Engelman Road.

Kirby police said a driver lost control of their vehicle and slammed into the side of a building.

One person was treated at the scene by paramedics. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, it is unknown why the driver crashed into the building.

