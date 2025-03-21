Texas lawmaker files bill to name I-35 after President Donald Trump

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – An East Texas lawmaker filed a bill to name Interstate 35 in Travis County to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

State Rep. Joanne Shofner, R-Nacogdoches, announced on social media Wednesday she filed House Bill 5503.

The proposal is still at the very beginning of the legislative process and has not been referred to a committee yet.

PRESS RELEASE: Representative Joanne Shofner has filed House Bill 5503. Please see the attached press release. @realDonaldTrump @GregAbbott_TX pic.twitter.com/k0Yl8bVHtx — Joanne Shofner for Texans (@joannefortexans) March 19, 2025

The construction and installation of highway markers would be funded by grants or private donations, according to the release, though the bill does not specify where funding would come from.

