Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Texas lawmaker files bill to name I-35 after President Donald Trump

Proposal would designate portion of interstate in Austin ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Interstate 35, Donald Trump, Travis County, Highway, Texas Legislature
A Texas lawmaker filed a bill to rename Interstate 35 in Travis County to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” (KSAT)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – An East Texas lawmaker filed a bill to name Interstate 35 in Travis County to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

State Rep. Joanne Shofner, R-Nacogdoches, announced on social media Wednesday she filed House Bill 5503.

Recommended Videos

The proposal is still at the very beginning of the legislative process and has not been referred to a committee yet.

The construction and installation of highway markers would be funded by grants or private donations, according to the release, though the bill does not specify where funding would come from.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS