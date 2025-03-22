Man wanted in San Antonio on child pornography charges arrested in Belize, US Marshals say

SAN ANTONIO – A man wanted on multiple child pornography charges was arrested in Belize after fleeing the United States to evade prosecution, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dr. Gregory Roth, 67, was wanted in San Antonio on 11 charges of possession of child pornography, according to a press release.

Recommended Videos

Roth held various roles within the health care field, serving as the regional medical director for Envision Healthcare, the release stated. He was also affiliated with other hospitals and clinics in the San Antonio area.

In 2022, the Texas Attorney General’s Office (TXAGO) conducted a series of residential search warrants for Roth, who was suspected of possessing child pornography.

He was previously arrested in November 2022 and indicted in 2023 on 11 counts of child pornography, according to the release.

Roth was scheduled to appear for sentencing in December 2024; however, he failed to show up before the court, the U.S. Marshals said.

In January 2025, TXAGO requested help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate Roth.

Further investigation determined that he fled the country in a rented motorhome, the release stated. Roth traveled through areas near the southern borders of Mexico, Belize and Guatemala.

Authorities later found Roth’s presence in Placencia, Belize.

Roth was arrested on Friday without incident, U.S. Marshals said.

He is currently facing removal from Belize under immigration law and is awaiting extradition to Bexar County.

Read also: