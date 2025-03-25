Do you have a Real ID? New TSA requirement goes into effect May 7

SAN ANTONIO – If the term Real ID doesn’t ring a bell, it’s probably time to call the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and make an appointment.

Come May 7, you’ll need one to get on a plane.

“As a result of the 9/11 commission, this was a recommendation that came through. This is part of secure flight and making sure the traveler who is traveling and presents the ID is the same person,” said Texas TSA Spokesperson Patricia Mancha.

Mancha said the Real ID design on each state’s license is different.

Many states, like Texas, simply have a star in the upper right side. Others have a star and a clear box with a holographic picture.

TSA started the rollout of the Real IDs years ago, but the deadline has been pushed back a few times to allow people time to get it done.

This time, though, the May 7 deadline is sticking.

Most people already have a Real ID and received it by bringing a few extra documents to their normal license renewal appointment.

For those who don’t have one yet, Mancha said to make an appointment with the DMV now because they get busy.

“Most offices require an appointment and a wait time, so it’s not an immediate process where you’re going to go walk in and get your document that same day,” Mancha said.

Anyone who misses the deadline and has to travel without a Real ID will have to use one of these documents instead:

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

State-issued enhanced driver’s license

U.S. Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

Border crossing card

Permanent resident card

Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC)

Federally recognized indigenous tribe ID

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation working ID credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Weapons permits and temporary driver’s licenses are not acceptable forms of ID.

There are some caveats. For example, you don’t need a Real ID if you have a military ID or a federally recognized indigenous tribe ID.

As for minors, it’s the same as it is now: Children don’t need IDs. It’s just the adult they’re traveling with that needs a qualifying ID.

Anyone who shows up at an airport without a Real ID or any of the above documents will go through the same process as they would if they lost their ID on their trip.

“They will be set aside, they will be required to give certain information and answer certain questions about themselves. This is not a fast process and there’s no guarantee that once this process is started, the individual will be allowed to fly. If we cannot verify the person’s identity, the person will not be allowed to enter the checkpoint,” Mancha said.

The process can take a couple of hours, so there’s no guarantee that travelers will make their flights.

So, with all of that being said, the bottom line is, save yourself the headache.

“Get it. It’s a lot easier when you’re going through the airports,” Bruce Green said.

Head to the DHS website to learn more. You can also contact TSA or head to any TSA social media page and send a message. Mancha said they would respond within the hour, but generally within minutes.