When is the deadline to obtain a Texas Real ID for air travel?

SAN ANTONIO – If you plan to fly this summer, be aware of a new requirement.
By May 7, all Texas-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards must be REAL ID compliant to fly domestically in the U.S. and access federal facilities.
This is because of the federal REAL ID Act, which establishes certain security standards for state-issued cards.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has specified when REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards are required:
- Boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft domestically
- Entering nuclear power plants
- Accessing certain federal facilities
According to the Texas government website, to get a REAL ID-compliant card, Texans must schedule an online appointment. You will also need:
- An original or certified copy of a birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport book or card
- A Social Security card
- A current Texas vehicle registration or title
- A current car insurance policy or car insurance statement
- If your name changed, legal documents showing proof of name change from the name at birth