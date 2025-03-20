When is the deadline to obtain a Texas Real ID for air travel?

(State of Texas, Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – If you plan to fly this summer, be aware of a new requirement.

By May 7, all Texas-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards must be REAL ID compliant to fly domestically in the U.S. and access federal facilities.

This is because of the federal REAL ID Act, which establishes certain security standards for state-issued cards.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has specified when REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards are required:

Boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft domestically

Entering nuclear power plants

Accessing certain federal facilities

According to the Texas government website, to get a REAL ID-compliant card, Texans must schedule an online appointment. You will also need: