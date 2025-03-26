Skip to main content
Clear icon
80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Texas siblings arrested, accused of trying to stab mother for turning off Wi-Fi, sheriff says

The siblings allegedly chased their mother with kitchen knives and hit her with a brick

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Harris County, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Crime
Incident happened on Monday in the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue. (Copyright 2025 by KPRC - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three teenage siblings are facing criminal charges after coming up with a plan to kill their mother for turning off the Wi-Fi, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the disturbance call on Monday in the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue.

Recommended Videos

Gonzalez said that deputies found the mother with injuries inflicted by her children, who are 14, 15 and 16 years old.

The teens grabbed kitchen knives and chased their mother throughout the house and into the street, attempting to stab her, Gonzalez said.

The mother was hit with a brick, and the teens’ grandmother was knocked to the ground during the attack. However, neither of them suffered serious injuries, according to HCSO.

Gonzalez said the teens were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were all booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS