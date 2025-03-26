Texas siblings arrested, accused of trying to stab mother for turning off Wi-Fi, sheriff says

Incident happened on Monday in the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Three teenage siblings are facing criminal charges after coming up with a plan to kill their mother for turning off the Wi-Fi, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the disturbance call on Monday in the 3400 block of Barkers Crossing Avenue.

Gonzalez said that deputies found the mother with injuries inflicted by her children, who are 14, 15 and 16 years old.

The teens grabbed kitchen knives and chased their mother throughout the house and into the street, attempting to stab her, Gonzalez said.

The mother was hit with a brick, and the teens’ grandmother was knocked to the ground during the attack. However, neither of them suffered serious injuries, according to HCSO.

Gonzalez said the teens were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were all booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

