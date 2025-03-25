Suspect arrested in connection with threats made toward 3 Edgewood ISD schools, district says

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood Independent School District officials said a suspect is in custody after allegedly making multiple threats toward three specific schools within the district over the weekend.

The district said the threats against the three targeted schools — Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation, Gus Garcia University School and Roy Cisneros Leadership School — were posted to social media and promptly investigated by Edgewood ISD police officers.

Recommended Videos

District officials said its police department investigation led to an arrest. Additional information on the suspect, including their identity and any potential connection to the district, is unclear.

Edgewood ISD police officers said there is no current danger to any of the district’s schools.

“We take these types of threats seriously,” the district said, in part, in a letter posted to its social media pages on Monday afternoon. “Online threats against public schools are crimes in Texas.”

This weekend’s threats are not the first made against at least one of Edgewood ISD’s schools in March alone.

Earlier this month, on March 3, terroristic threats were made against Gus Garcia University School on an anonymous social media page.

One day later, the school’s principal announced two people were taken into custody in connection with that incident.

Additional information regarding those two arrests was also not immediately available.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: