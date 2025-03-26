Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Where to watch ABC programming pre-empted by KSAT’s ‘Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy’ special on Thursday

KSAT is celebrating the long-lasting legacy of Selena; Watch the special at 7 p.m. Thursday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Selena
KSAT Logo (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT is honoring Selena with our special, “Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy.”

The special will air at 7 p.m. Thursday on KSAT 12, the free KSAT Plus streaming app and KSAT.com.

Recommended Videos

>> Watch ‘Siempre Selena: Celebrating a Legacy’ on KSAT at 7 p.m. Thursday

We understand this may disrupt originally scheduled programming.

The show, “9-1-1,” which typically airs at 7 p.m. on Thursday, will air at 1:35 a.m. on Friday.

Click here to view program listings on KSAT.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS