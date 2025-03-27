Doctor arrested in Belize after fleeing child pornography sentencing back in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio doctor arrested in Belize after fleeing the United States to evade sentencing on multiple child pornography charges is back in Bexar County, according to court records.

Dr. Gregory Roth, 67, was prosecuted on 11 charges of possession of child pornography two years ago, according to a news release from federal officials.

Bexar County has released Roth’s mugshot after his extradition back to the United States.

Roth held various roles within the healthcare field, serving as the regional medical director for Envision Healthcare, the release stated. He was also affiliated with other hospitals and clinics in the San Antonio area.

In 2022, the Texas Attorney General’s Office conducted a series of residential search warrants for Roth, who was suspected of possessing child pornography.

He was previously arrested in November 2022 and indicted in 2023 on 11 counts of child pornography, according to the release.

Roth was scheduled to appear for sentencing in December 2024; however, he failed to show up before the court, the U.S. Marshals said.

Further investigation determined that he fled the country in a rented motorhome, the release stated. Roth traveled through areas near the southern borders of Mexico, Belize and Guatemala.

Authorities later found Roth’s presence in Placencia, Belize.

Roth was arrested on Friday without incident, U.S. Marshals said.