City leaders, nonprofits host summit exploring San Antonio’s food system

SAN ANTONIO – City leaders and local nonprofits held the first in-person Food System Summit in San Antonio today, working with the community to help better understand the challenges and strengths of the food ecosystem in the city.

“Many of us play a very narrow role in this food system. And so this is an opportunity to look at it holistically,” said Director of the World Heritage Office of San Antonio Colleen Swain. “We can’t improve the system unless we improve all the parts and understand how those parts work together”.

Panelists and students from St. Phillip’s College spoke about what goes on around San Antonio’s food networks and how they affect communities.

Advocates like Gardopia Gardens CEO Stephen Lucke say that creating and strengthening the system helps build bridges in the community.

Organizers will be at St. Phillips throughout the day, hosting different conversations and eating direct farm-to-table meals prepared by local students.

To learn more about educational resources and how you can eat more sustainably, visit their website.