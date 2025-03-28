Skip to main content
Local News

City leaders, nonprofits host summit exploring San Antonio’s food system

Organizers say they want people to better understand the challenges behind sustainable eating

Devan Karp, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – City leaders and local nonprofits held the first in-person Food System Summit in San Antonio today, working with the community to help better understand the challenges and strengths of the food ecosystem in the city.

“Many of us play a very narrow role in this food system. And so this is an opportunity to look at it holistically,” said Director of the World Heritage Office of San Antonio Colleen Swain. “We can’t improve the system unless we improve all the parts and understand how those parts work together”.

Panelists and students from St. Phillip’s College spoke about what goes on around San Antonio’s food networks and how they affect communities.

Advocates like Gardopia Gardens CEO Stephen Lucke say that creating and strengthening the system helps build bridges in the community.

Organizers will be at St. Phillips throughout the day, hosting different conversations and eating direct farm-to-table meals prepared by local students.

To learn more about educational resources and how you can eat more sustainably, visit their website.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

