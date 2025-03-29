First Waldorf Astoria in Texas coming to Fredericksburg in 2027

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – The first Waldorf Astoria in Texas is set to open in Fredericksburg in 2027.

Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country will be located less than a mile from downtown Fredericksburg, 75 miles west of Austin and 65 miles northwest of San Antonio, according to a Hilton news release.

The luxury resort will consist of 60 hotel guest rooms and suites, 37 branded multi-bedroom resort villas eligible to participate in a hotel rental program and 50 branded private residences, the release said.

The private residences will be placed along the edge of the 106-acre property, which showcases waterside views of Baron’s Creek and rolling hills, providing easy access to the city’s center.

Guests will be able to partake in five food and beverage concepts at the resort, an 11,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, two resort-style pools and more.

Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country - Exterior - Artist's Conceptual Rendering (Courtesy of Hilton)

Dining options include an all-day restaurant, specialty restaurant, bar and lounge, pool bar and grab-and-go juice bar.

The resort will also feature about 6,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, including a 4,000-square-foot event barn.

“Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country’s signing marks a monumental milestone for Hilton and is integral to both our growth in the state, which represents Hilton’s largest hotel portfolio in the U.S., and Hilton luxury brands portfolio expansion across the Americas,” said Amy King, Hilton vice president for luxury and mixed-use development.

The resort was designed in collaboration between Studio CABAN, FAB Studio, TIPLER Group, Studio Outside and Paul Duesing Partners.

“The resort will stand as a refined haven for all visitors set against the backdrop of the breathtaking countryside. Accommodations will feature authentically Texan design elements with sprawling views of the surrounding Hill Country,” the release said, in part.

Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country - Artist's Conceptual Rendering (Courtesy of Hilton)

Waldorf Astoria has more than 30 properties around the world.

Upon opening, the hotel will participate in Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 brands.

