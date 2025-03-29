San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says impact on tariffs will ‘hurt American families’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg met with mayors from across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada in Washington, D.C., on Friday to discuss the local impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Nirenberg attended the North American Mayoral Tariff Summit to speak “against Trump’s unprovoked trade wars and the tariffs.”

KSAT spoke with Nirenberg as he returned to the Alamo City at the San Antonio International Airport on Friday night.

He emphasized the need for mayors to stand up for their communities, noting that much work still needs to be done.

“I learned that the mayors in Canada and Mexico are equally concerned as we are about the job loss that’s coming and the costs to consumers, families, jobs and livelihoods that are on the line for really an unnecessary trade war,” Nirenberg told KSAT.

Nirenberg was joined by 25 mayors in D.C. He said these tariffs are “costing livelihoods and jobs in our communities.”

“We’re seeing it now in the cost of goods and services and ultimately manufacturing, which is what we were talking a lot about today, is one of the leading employment sectors in San Antonio,” Nirenberg said. “This is going to hurt American families.”

Nirenberg said attending these summits is beneficial.

“We’ve got to make sure we build relationships between two of strongest allies in the world, and that is the communities of Mexico and in Canada,” Nirenberg said. “Strategically, they’re important allies for us, but economically, they are vital partners.”

Nirenberg said Americans are already seeing the impacts of Trump’s tariffs on groceries and throughout the economy.

“Nearly every product that you have in your home is in one way, shape, or form part of a global economy, and unnecessary tariffs, and these kinds of escalations only is going to cost families more money,” Nirenberg said.

