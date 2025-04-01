AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old, 11-year-old, last seen in San Antonio

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for two missing girls last seen in Northwest Bexar County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert was issued Monday for two missing girls last seen in Northwest Bexar County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Kaudrie Grant, 11, and Aspen Johnson, 1, were last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday in the 5400 block of Timberhurst, near Culebra Road.

Grant is four feet, eight inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes, DPS said. She weighs around 75 pounds.

Descriptive features for Johnson were not immediately known.

Scott Young, 35, and Leigh Sanford, 30, are wanted in connection with the children’s disappearance.

Young is described as five feet, eleven inches tall. He has brown hair and green eyes, DPS said. He weighs around 210 pounds.

Sanford is described as five feet tall, one inch tall and has brown eyes. According to DPS, she is 138 pounds.

DPS said Young and Sanford were last seen driving two vehicles. One vehicle is a black 2023 Chevrolet Corvette. The license plate for this vehicle is SDN4760.

The other vehicle is a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado. DPS said the license plate for this vehicle is JCH5569. Both of those vehicles are pictured below.

Vehicles Sanford and Young were last seen driving. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call DPS at 210-531-2280 or 9-1-1.