Gas prices rise nearly 23 cents in San Antonio this week, GasBuddy reports

SAN ANTONIO – Average gasoline prices in San Antonio have gone up 22.9 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $2.84 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 886 stations in the area.

Prices are 9.3 cents higher versus a month ago and 29.1 cents lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in San Antonio was priced at $2.49 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $2.99 per gallon, marking a 50-cent difference.

Across Texas, the lowest price was $2.39 per gallon, and the highest was $3.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

National Prices

Nationally, the average price of diesel has increased by 3.6 cents in the last week, now standing at $3.594 per gallon.

The average gas price nationwide has risen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon on Monday morning. This is up 13.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and 35.6 cents less than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

A look back at gas prices

Here’s a look at how gas prices have changed over the years:

April 7, 2024: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

April 7, 2023: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

April 7, 2022: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $4.14/g)

April 7, 2021: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

April 7, 2020: $1.56/g (U.S. Average: $1.89/g)

April 7, 2019: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

April 7, 2018: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

April 7, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

April 7, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

April 7, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

What’s happening in other Texas cities?

Gas price shifts in neighboring areas:

Laredo: $2.72 per gallon, up 11.3 cents from last week’s $2.60.

Corpus Christi: $2.60 per gallon, down 12.9 cents from last week’s $2.73.

Austin: $2.85 per gallon, up 20.4 cents from last week’s $2.64.

“While the national average price of gasoline saw its largest weekly gain of the year, it likely won’t last long, as oil prices have plummeted amid growing concerns about the global economy following the U.S. announcement of some of the most significant tariffs in over a century, along with OPEC+ restoring oil production faster than anticipated,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to falling oil prices, the stock market has dropped sharply, and the risk of a recession has increased— raising the likelihood of reduced global energy and oil demand, which is sending prices lower. As a result, motorists can expect gas prices to begin falling nearly coast-to-coast, with oil now at its lowest level since the early days of the pandemic in 2021. If tariffs aren’t scaled back soon, the national average could fall below $3 per gallon in the weeks ahead, with no clear indication of how long it might stay there as market volatility persists.”