RECALL ROUNDUP: LED bear lights, Vivitar blender bottles and convertible high chairs

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular products, including LED bear lights, blender bottles, and high chairs, are being recalled due to safety concerns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the recalls are due to hazards such as fire and burn risks, suffocation and lacerations.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Room2Room Bear Lights

Room2Room is recalling 29,000 of their LED iridescent bear lights due to a fire hazard.

The CPSC website said the power switch on the USB cord can overheat and melt.

The company has received 28 reports of the cord melting, with six reports of finger burns, the CPSC said. There have also been two reports of property damage, including burns to a headboard and wall.

The recalled lights were sold at Five Below stores nationwide and on their website from Sept. 2024 to Feb. 2025.

Users are advised to stop using the lights and return them to a Five Below store or contact Five Below’s customer service for a full refund.

The CPSC website said this refund would either be returned to the original credit card, given in cash, or in store credit.

If returning through customer service, users should submit a photo of the light with the cord cut to receive a check or store credit.

The CPSC said users should then dispose of the light.

You can find the recall information here.

Vivtar Blender Bottles

Sakar is recalling around 199,000 of their Vivitar blender bottles because of a laceration risk.

The CPSC said the blades may continue to operate when the bottle is not attached to the blender.

While there have been no injuries, the company has received one report of a user being able to remove the bottle while the blades were in use.

These bottles were sold exclusively online and at Target stores nationwide from Dec. 2024 to Jan. 2025.

Users are advised to stop using the blender bottles and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a full refund. This will come in the form of a Target gift card or a check, the CPSC website said.

The blenders do need to be returned to Sakar to receive the refund. Users will receive a prepaid shipping label.

While these were sold at Target, users should not return the recalled bottles to Target stores.

The CPSC said Sakar would be contacting all known users.

You can find the recall information here.

HONEYJOY Convertible High Chairs

HONEYJOY is recalling around 2,750 of their convertible and foldable high chairs.

According to the CPSC, this is due to a suffocation risk. The chairs violate the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which say high chairs cannot have an incline greater than 10 degrees and be marketed for infant sleep.

The recalled chairs were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from April 2023 to Aug. 2024.

The CPSC said users should stop using the high chairs and contact HONEYJOY to register for a refund.

The process includes removing the seat, writing “recalled” in large letters on the front and rear of the seatback with a marker and emailing a photo to honeyjoyrecall@hotmail.com.

Disposal instructions will be given by HONEYJOY, which is contacting all known users directly, as is Amazon.

You can find the recall information here.