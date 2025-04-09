Skip to main content
San Antonio refugee center lays off 159 workers, Texas Workforce Commission says

The latest layoffs are in addition to the 61 workers let go in February, records show

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Economy, Layoffs, Money, Bexar County, RAICES, Migrants, Donald Trump, Texas
A migrant from El Salvador and her son take part in a caravan heading to the U.S. border, near Huixtla, Mexico November 27, 2021. (Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez, Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

SAN ANTONIO – Over 100 workers at the Refugee and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services Inc. (RAICES) were issued layoff notices, according to a Texas Workforce Commission filing.

The Texas nonprofit organization issued 159 layoff notices on April 2 at its San Antonio location.

The latest layoffs are in addition to the 61 workers let go in February.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 1986. It provides legal assistance to migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers.

Dolores Schroeder, the chief executive officer, shared a statement with KSAT on Wednesday afternoon about the layoffs.

“I’m going to be honest with you: we’ve felt the wrath of the Trump administration’s disdain and repudiation of our judicial system and legal services that protect the due process promised to everyone on U.S. soil, regardless of status,” Schroeder said.

The announcement states that RAICES was notified of a Notice of Partial Termination for the Government’s Convenience on March 21, which would directly impact their federal funding for the legal representation of unaccompanied children.

“In line with our ethical obligations, we are committing to continue uninterrupted legal representation for clients with scheduled hearings between now and the end of September,” Schroeder wrote.

Employees affected have received their layoff notices and union employees have access to maximum benefits from their severance packages, according to the announcement.

“We knew that things would get worse before they got better, but what we didn’t anticipate was being compelled by the administration to make impossible, heartbreaking choices that affect our clients and employees so deeply,” Schroeder said.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

