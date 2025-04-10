KSAT Academy: Joci Awards celebrate talent and education in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: This story is part of KSAT Academy, a new series aimed at connecting classroom learning with real-world media experience.

The Joci Awards is a one-night-only, Broadway-level performance set for April 13 at the historic Majestic Theatre.

This exciting event not only showcases the incredible talents of local students but also provides significant educational opportunities for participants.

KSAT Academy offers local high school students hands-on opportunities to learn alongside KSAT professionals, helping them develop essential skills for future success in the media industry.

KSAT reporter Katrina Webber visited Communications Arts High School in the Northside Independent School District alongside photojournalist Gavin Nesbitt and video editor Valerie Gomez to provide mentorship to students. Communications Arts is located on the Taft High School campus.

In addition to mentorship, Communications Arts students created original content for KSAT, and the station is excited to share their stories. To see more reporting from KSAT Academy, click here.