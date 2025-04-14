Gas prices drop 17.8 cents in San Antonio this week, GasBuddy reports

SAN ANTONIO – Average gasoline prices in San Antonio have fallen 17.8 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $2.66 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 886 stations in the area.

Prices in San Antonio are 9.6 cents higher versus a month ago and 34.9 cents lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in San Antonio was priced at $2.35 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon, marking a $1.04 difference.

National Prices

Nationally, the average price of diesel has decreased by 4.8 cents in the last week, now standing at $3.546 per gallon.

The average gas price nationwide has fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon on Monday. This is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and 46.9 cents less than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

A look back at gas prices

April 14, 2024: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

April 14, 2023: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

April 14, 2022: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

April 14, 2021: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

April 14, 2020: $1.49/g (U.S. Average: $1.82/g)

April 14, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

April 14, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

April 14, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 14, 2016: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

April 14, 2015: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

What’s happening in other Texas cities?

Laredo: $2.55 per gallon, down 16.8 cents from last week’s $2.72.

Corpus Christi: $2.62 per gallon, up 1.9 cents from last week’s $2.60.

Austin: $2.70 per gallon, down 14.7 cents from last week’s $2.85.

“After oil’s sharp drop over the last couple of weeks— driven by concerns over the impact of U.S. tariffs and OPEC+ restoring production faster than expected— gasoline prices have posted a notable weekly decline, with nearly every state seeing prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While I do expect gas prices to continue trending lower, any abrupt change in the current tariff situation could eventually bring the decline to a halt. For now, the good news is that gas prices typically reach their yearly peak around April 10, so we may have already witnessed ‘peak pain’ at the pump for 2025. As refiners near the end of seasonal maintenance and supply begins to rise— and with the changeover to summer gasoline nearly complete— it’s increasingly likely that gas prices have already hit their high for the year."